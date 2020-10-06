Police Seek Suspect In Connection To Homicide On Detroit's West SideAnyone with information regarding this suspect’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Betsy Meter, Tricia Keith Announced As Go Red For Women Luncheon Co-ChairsThe American Heart Association has named Betsy Meter and Tricia Keith to bring awareness to women's greatest heath threat, cardiovascular disease as the Go Red for Women Luncheon co-chairs.

VIDEO: Detroit Police Seek Breaking And Entering SuspectsThe Detroit Police Department is seeking suspects wanted in connection to breaking and entering a business that occurred on the city’s east side.

Police Investigating Farmington Hills Gas Station Armed RobberyAnyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.

MDHHS Issues New Mask Order And Indoor Gatherings LimitsThe MDHHS issued a new order mandating mask use and seating capacity limits on venues back to previous levels before the Michigan Supreme Court's decision nullified Governor Whitmer's orders past April 30.

23 New Polling Centers, 7 Drop Boxes Open In DetroitAs Election Day draws closer voters in Detroit have new options to cast their ballots early. The Covid-19 pandemic is shaping changes at the ballot box and making them more accessible than ever before.