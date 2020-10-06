(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred on the city’s west side.
It happened Sunday, Oct. 4 at 6 in the 9600 block of St. Marys.
Police say the Michael Terry walked into the residence and said a few words to a 28-year-old man. Terry then produced a weapon and fired a shot, fatally wounding the 28-year-old man.
He fled the scene in a royal blue 2007 Saturn, which was later recovered according to police.
Terry is described as a 30-year-old Black man, 5’ 7”, and 135 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding this suspect’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
