DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking suspects wanted in connection to breaking and entering a business that occurred on the city’s east side.
It happened Sept. 12 at 4 a.m., where police say three suspects broke into a Family Dollar located in the in the 9900 block of E. Jefferson.
The three suspects stole the store’s safe containing an undisclosed amount of money.
Police say the suspects are described as Black men who were all wearing masks and gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct by calling 313-596-5740 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
