By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – 840,000 jobless claims were filed last week according to the Labor Department.

This comes after President Donald Trump reversed a decision to halt negotiations on a new stimulus bill.

In Michigan, nearly 16,000 unemployment claims were filed last week.

This comes as state unemployment benefits are under review amid Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers being stripped.

