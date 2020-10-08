Sam's Club Hiring At Least 2,000 Permanent Full-Time Positions(CBS DETROIT) – Sam's club is going on a hiring spree. The big box retailer says it wants to bring on 2,000 permanent full-time workers to prepare for the holiday rush. The positions would be in its fulfillment and distribution centers. For more information, visit here. © 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

