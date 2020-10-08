Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – 840,000 jobless claims were filed last week according to the Labor Department.
This comes after President Donald Trump reversed a decision to halt negotiations on a new stimulus bill.
In Michigan, nearly 16,000 unemployment claims were filed last week.
This comes as state unemployment benefits are under review amid Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers being stripped.
