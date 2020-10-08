  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – MGM Detroit is replacing the restaurant of a famous celebrity chef.

Wolfgang Puck’s steak restaurant is now closed after eight years in Detroit.

The casino says D. Prime Steakhouse will be the high-end replacement.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions casinos in Detroit are only open at partial capacity.

Puck still has restaurants open at other MGM properties in Las Vegas.

