With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!
Each week, we’ll be scouring social media for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.
See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! This week features live sidewalk concerts and home studio jams, plus some new music from some local favorites…dig in and enjoy!
Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration.
Zilched
Ancient Language
Vazum
Kate Hinote
Kyle Clark (of At Any Moment)
View this post on Instagram
I haven’t posted myself playing in a while so here’s a little sample of what we’ve been working on. Can’t wait to finish mixing these tracks. @atanymomentmi • • • • • #art #artist #guitarist #detroit #detroitartists #music #guitar #musician #guitarist #spotify #applemusic #chill #vibe #spotify #atanymoment #michiganartists #michiganmusic #detroitmusic #indieartist #independent #gibson
The Native Howl
Ally Evenson
Ke Thu
View this post on Instagram
DU™️ @ke__thu Title: Bound Apart – Live performance of a hybrid version of EP tracks “Plain View” and “Jungo” Label: Detroit Underground City: Detroit Release Date: September 25, 2020 cat# Detund ltd 70 https://detund.bandcamp.com/album/bound-apart Tracklist: 1. Salis 2. Melty Boy 3. Plain View 4. Dissolve: Into 5. Jungo released September 25, 2020 ke thu’s latest EP, Bound Apart, consists of 5 tracks that explore techno’s outer edges. Incorporating a variety of staggered, broken rhythms, the EP never makes it to a straight-ahead 4-on-the-floor beat. The textures they’ve layered using a variety of soft synths and guitar samples form a deep cushion for the drums to rest on. The 5 tracks were written in early spring, during the beginning stages of quarantine. The duo spent time sending ideas back and forth, composing while isolated in their respective studios until finally meeting in person this summer to finalize each recording. XLR8R REVIEW: https://xlr8r.com/news/ke-thu-drop-new-ep-on-detroit-underground-and-share-live-performance-video/ Follow @ke__thu on Instagram Check out www.kethu.live for more #detroitartist #detroitmusic #idm #chill #ambient #vaporwave #emotivetechno #atmospherictechno #techno #chillwave #detroittechno #detund #detroitunderground #xlr8r
Dan Tillery
The Fruits
View this post on Instagram
Video from the summer outdoor concert at @flagstarstrand of our d sad omg “Why You Waitin?” 📹 @whatdidbeefsee . . . . . #pineapple #watermelon #summer #concert #gig #musicvideo #music #band #drums #bass #guitar #singer #songwriter #indie #indieband #poprock #fruity #fruits #fender #stratocaster #meinlcymbals #fleabass #fun