  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ally Evenson, Ancient Language, At Any Moment, Dan Tillery, Detroit Proud, Heard In Detroit, Kate Hinote, Ke Thu, Kyle Taylor, Local Music, The Fruits, The Native Howl, Vazum, Zilched

With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring social media for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! This week features live sidewalk concerts and home studio jams, plus some new music from some local favorites…dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration.

 

Zilched

 

Ancient Language

 

Vazum

 

Kate Hinote

 

Kyle Clark (of At Any Moment)

 

The Native Howl

 

Ally Evenson

 

Ke Thu

View this post on Instagram

DU™️ @ke__thu Title: Bound Apart – Live performance of a hybrid version of EP tracks “Plain View” and “Jungo” Label: Detroit Underground City: Detroit Release Date: September 25, 2020 cat# Detund ltd 70 https://detund.bandcamp.com/album/bound-apart Tracklist: 1. Salis 2. Melty Boy 3. Plain View 4. Dissolve: Into 5. Jungo released September 25, 2020 ke thu’s latest EP, Bound Apart, consists of 5 tracks that explore techno’s outer edges. Incorporating a variety of staggered, broken rhythms, the EP never makes it to a straight-ahead 4-on-the-floor beat. The textures they’ve layered using a variety of soft synths and guitar samples form a deep cushion for the drums to rest on. The 5 tracks were written in early spring, during the beginning stages of quarantine. The duo spent time sending ideas back and forth, composing while isolated in their respective studios until finally meeting in person this summer to finalize each recording. XLR8R REVIEW: https://xlr8r.com/news/ke-thu-drop-new-ep-on-detroit-underground-and-share-live-performance-video/ Follow @ke__thu on Instagram Check out www.kethu.live for more #detroitartist #detroitmusic #idm #chill #ambient #vaporwave #emotivetechno #atmospherictechno #techno #chillwave #detroittechno #detund #detroitunderground #xlr8r

A post shared by Detroit Underground™ 底特律地下音樂 (@detroitunderground) on

 

Dan Tillery

 

The Fruits

 

Comments

Leave a Reply