Man Pleas For Kidney On Facebook, Receives One From Complete StrangerFacebook and other social media platforms is mainly used for catching up with family and friends or the latest fashion treads, but Mark Quaglia from Macomb says without it, he wouldn’t be alive.

Gov. Whitmer, Family Were Moved As Plotters Tracked, AG Nessel SaysMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her family were at times moved around by authorities as law enforcement tracked the men who allegedly plotted for months to kidnap her, the state's attorney general said Friday.

Lord & Taylor To Close At Novi's Twelve Oaks MallLord & Taylor is one of the country's oldest department stores, has announced its bankruptcy and going out of business.

Police: Man's Body Found In Shopping Mall Parking LotOne man has been found dead in the parking lot of a suburban Detroit shopping mall and another was discovered wounded nearby.

Commerce Township Man Receives 13 Stitches After Slicing Hand On Razor Blades Attached To Trump-Pence SignThe 52-year-old man who works for Commerce Township was asked to remove the sign because it's placement violated a city ordinance.

Rep. Debbie Dingell Hopes Plot Against Whitmer Will Bring Attention To Threat Of Political ExtremismRep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan warned Friday of the increasing threat for political violence and that "words have consequences," a day after an alleged domestic terror plot to kidnap the state's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was revealed.