By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Southfield is facing a $50 million lawsuit in the wrongful death declaration of a woman.

Four paramedics who were at the home of Timesha Beauchamp are also being sued.

RELATED LINK: State: Southfield Paramedic Misled Doc About ‘Dead’ Woman

The family’s attorney says Beauchamp has been in the hospital since August.

He also says she suffered brain damage from the lack of oxygen while inside of a body bag.

