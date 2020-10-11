Southfield (CBS Detroit) – State Sen. Peter Lucido and former Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Mary Chrzanowski — who are hoping to become the next Macomb County Prosecutor in the Nov. 3 election – appear on “Michigan Matters” to talk about the issues, the region and the race.
The candidates appear with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain and discuss how they would restore confidence in the office which was rocked by controversy following the resignation of former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith earlier this year.
Both candidates offer interesting – if not colorful — assessments of each other as well.
Lucido, a Republican supporting Donald Trump, talked about the presidential contest and how it might impact his race. Chrzanowski , a Democrat supporting Joe Biden, offered her take on the topic as well.
Lucido shared thoughts on how he would run the Prosecutor’s office; Chrzanowski, who spent 24 years as a Circuit Court Judge, discussed her career and how she would approach the office if successful on Nov. 3.
Each offered comments about the pandemic’s toll on Macomb and our region, and what they thought about the road ahead.
Related: Election 2020 – Oakland County Executive Race
“Michigan Matters” is putting the spotlight on high profile races in Nov. 3 election. Above is last week’s show featuring the Oakland County Executive contest with Dave Coulter and Mike Kowall.
Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS, Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62