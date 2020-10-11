Michigan Matters: Election 2020, Macomb County Prosecutor Candidates Sound OffState Sen. Peter Lucido and former Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Mary Chrzanowski -- who are hoping to become the next Macomb County Prosecutor in the Nov. 3 election – appear on “Michigan Matters” to talk about the issues, the region and the race.

Dollar General To Launch PopShelf, A $5 Store ChainDollar General is opening a store that will cost you a little more than a dollar.

Ford Extends Work From Home For Office Workers Until Next JuneFord Motor Company plans to keep tis office workers home until at least next June.

Detroit Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run, Non-Fatal ShootingPolice are investigating a fatal hit-and-run and a non-fatal shooting that took place in Detroit.

Mayor Duggan: Detroit Will Follow Whitmer's Orders Despite Supreme Court RulingThe city of Detroit will continue to adhere to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus, even after the state Supreme Court ruled she has no authority to impose restrictions.

Michigan Reports 1,095 New Covid-19 Cases, 7 Deaths FridayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,095 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional seven deaths Friday.