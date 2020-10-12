(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Monday reforming Michigan’s criminal expungement laws making it easier for people who have committed certain felonies and misdemeanors to have their record expunged.

Changes in the bills include allowing a person to set aside one or more marijuana offenses if the offense would not have been a crime if committed after December 6, 2018 when recreational marijuana use by adults became legal in the state, due to the referendum that voters approved to legalize marijuana in 2018.

“This is a historic day in Michigan. These bipartisan bills are a game changer for people who are seeking opportunities for employment, housing, and more, and they will help ensure a clean slate for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders,” said Whitmer. “This is also an opportunity to grow our workforce and expand access to job training and education for so many people. I am proud to sign these bills today alongside Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist and many of the bipartisan leaders who worked on them.”

The changes to the bills include:

Creates an automatic process for setting aside eligible misdemeanors after seven years and eligible non-assaultive felonies after 10 years.

Expands the number and revises the types of felonies and misdemeanors eligible to be set aside by application.

Revises the waiting periods before being eligible to apply.

Treat multiple felonies or misdemeanor offenses arising from the same transaction as a single felony or misdemeanor conviction, provided the offenses happened within 24 hours of one another and are not assaultive crimes, or involves possession or use of a dangerous weapon, or is a crime that carries penalty of 10 or more years in prison.

Expands expungement eligibility to various traffic offenses

Allow a person to petition to set aside one or more marijuana offenses if the offense would not have been a crime if committed after the use of recreational marijuana by adults became legal in the state. "Thousands of Detroiters who want to work and be a part of Detroit's comeback have been held back for too long because of mistakes they've made in their past," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "Thanks to the Governor and our state legislators, more than 80,000 more Detroiters now will be eligible to have those past mistakes removed from their record and a chance at a new start. Detroit's Project Clean Slate has helped hundreds of people get their records expunged already. It's free, helps clients through the entire process and connects them to opportunities through Detroit At Work."