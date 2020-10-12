Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – An investigation has been launched after the Walled Lake School District was hit by a cyber attack.
WWJ reports the attack was confirmed by Superintendent Kenneth Gutman in an email to parents Sunday night, but virtual learning was not impacted.
Gutman said the attackers may have accessed credential information and a team of experts is working on the school’s system.
It could take more than a week until the system is fully restored, according to officials.
