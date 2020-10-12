  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:detroit police, fatal, hit and run

(CBS DETROIT)The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run.

It happened Thursday, Oct. 1 at approximately 9:25 p.m. on the city’s west side in the 15900 block of Plymouth and Rutherford.

Police say the victim was attempting to cross the street in front of a local liquor store and was struck by a white vehicle traveling westbound on Plymouth.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after striking the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

