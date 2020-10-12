(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run.
It happened Thursday, Oct. 1 at approximately 9:25 p.m. on the city’s west side in the 15900 block of Plymouth and Rutherford.
Police say the victim was attempting to cross the street in front of a local liquor store and was struck by a white vehicle traveling westbound on Plymouth.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after striking the victim.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
