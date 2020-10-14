(CBS DETROIT) – A 13-year-old boy is hospitalized after being hit by a car on Detroit’s west side.
Police say it happened Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. in the 18400 block of Wyoming Ave where the child was standing near a parked vehicle when a woman driving a silver Taurus jumped the curb. The woman in the vehicle hit the boy and kept going.
He was transported to a local hospital where we was listed in stable condition.
There’s been no arrest, but police say the suspect is a “known female.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
