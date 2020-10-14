  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Charlie Forbes
CBS Detroit – Many parents feel a private-school education is worth the extra cost for their children. Whether they feel the local schools do not have quality teachers or resources, or they want a specialized curriculum that shares their family’s values when it comes to religion or other matters, or they just want their child to be best prepared for college.

Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan based on millions of reviews from students and parents, as well as data from the U.S. Department of Education, test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and local high school ratings. Here are the top private high schools in Michigan:

  1. Cranbrook Schools – Bloomfield Hills

  2. Detroit Country Day School – Beverly Hills

  3. Greenhills School – Ann Arbor

  4. The Roeper School – Birmingham Campus – Birmingham

  5. Interlochen Arts Academy – Interlochen

  6. Frankel Jewish Academy of Metro Detroit – West Bloomfield

  7. Brother Rice High School – Bloomfield Hills

  8. Notre Dame Preparatory School & Marist Academy – Pontiac

  9. University Liggett School – Grosse Pointe Woods

  10. Detroit Catholic Central High School -Novi

  11. University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy – Detroit

  12. Marian High School – Bloomfield Hills

  13. St. Mary’s Preparatory School – Orchard Lake

  14. Mercy High School -Farmington Hills

  15. Rudolf Steiner School of Ann Arbor -Ann Arbor

  16. Everest Collegiate High School & Academy – Clarkston

  17. Genesee Academy -Swartz Creek

  18. Grand Rapids Christian High School – Grand Rapids

  19. Sacred Heart Academy – Mt. Pleasant

  20. Academy of the Sacred Heart – Bloomfield Hills

