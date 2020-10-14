CBS Detroit – Many parents feel a private-school education is worth the extra cost for their children. Whether they feel the local schools do not have quality teachers or resources, or they want a specialized curriculum that shares their family’s values when it comes to religion or other matters, or they just want their child to be best prepared for college.
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan based on millions of reviews from students and parents, as well as data from the U.S. Department of Education, test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and local high school ratings. Here are the top private high schools in Michigan:
-
Cranbrook Schools – Bloomfield Hills
-
Detroit Country Day School – Beverly Hills
-
Greenhills School – Ann Arbor
-
The Roeper School – Birmingham Campus – Birmingham
-
Interlochen Arts Academy – Interlochen
-
Frankel Jewish Academy of Metro Detroit – West Bloomfield
-
Brother Rice High School – Bloomfield Hills
-
Notre Dame Preparatory School & Marist Academy – Pontiac
-
University Liggett School – Grosse Pointe Woods
-
Detroit Catholic Central High School -Novi
-
University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy – Detroit
-
Marian High School – Bloomfield Hills
-
St. Mary’s Preparatory School – Orchard Lake
-
Mercy High School -Farmington Hills
-
Rudolf Steiner School of Ann Arbor -Ann Arbor
-
Everest Collegiate High School & Academy – Clarkston
-
Genesee Academy -Swartz Creek
-
Grand Rapids Christian High School – Grand Rapids
-
Sacred Heart Academy – Mt. Pleasant
-
Academy of the Sacred Heart – Bloomfield Hills
