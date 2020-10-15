(CBS DETROIT) – With $1 million in cash to be buried in each great state, The Blackbeard Treasure is launching the only treasure hunt of its kind on a scale this large. In California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas, there will be hidden and buried across cities and towns one treasure chest in each state containing $1 million in cash. The Blackbeard Treasure hunters will be given a digital map to download, clues, and riddles—all of which will lead to the treasure chests. To join the treasure hunt, participants must purchase a map on The Blackbeard Treasure website. Each map costs $49.99, and only a limited number of maps will be sold for each treasure chest. Treasure maps are now available for purchase.

The Blackbeard Treasure Hunt will kick off its 10-state press tour with live press conferences when Blackbeard and his crew sail into port on The Blackbeard Pirate Ship. During the festivities, spectators will be treated to free Blackbeard Treasure t-shirts, hats, mugs and of course, The Blackbeard Treasure Chest containing $1 Million in cash will be on full display moments before it is taken away to be buried at an undisclosed location. On hand to help commence each event will be the company founders, along with city mayors, and other community leaders. Tour dates will be posted on the company’s website in the coming days.

“With The Blackbeard Treasure hunt, our goal is to get people excited about getting outside, either by themselves or with friends and family, in order to have the adventure of a lifetime,” said Justin Cohen, managing director of The Blackbeard Treasure. “And in the process of having the time of your life, you may just unearth a fortune.”

The treasure chest contains $1 million in cash, a location beacon, and a hidden camera pointed at the precise location of the chest. Once the treasure chest is found, the winner will remove the key taped to the side of the chest and open it. Inside, the winner will find their treasure money and a phone number to call to officially claim their treasure.

Additionally, starting November 28th, The Blackbeard Treasure will be following, and filming select treasure hunters on their journey in search of the hidden treasures. They will be featured on an upcoming reality show, titled The Hunt for Blackbeard’s Treasure. The company is currently in negotiations with three networks in regard to airing the show.

For more details on participating in The Blackbeard Treasure hunt, please visit TheBlackbeardTreasure.com/Rules.

The Blackbeard Treasure is the world’s largest treasure hunt, and the only one of its kind. With a reward totaling $10 million, The Blackbeard Treasure hunt spans across the country, with 10 treasure chests containing $1 million in cash hidden in each of 10 states. For more information on The Blackbeard Treasure, visit TheBlackbeardTreasure.com.

