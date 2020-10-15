Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead outside of a Family Dollar store in Pontiac.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department says a 39-year-old man was found passed out inside of a car by a bystander in the Family Dollar parking lot, located in the 700 block of Baldwin Road.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, where the bystander told 911 dispatchers the man was turning blue and did not appear to be breathing.
First responders attempted CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say during their search of the vehicle there were no signs of substance abuse or trauma.
