(CBS DETROIT) – Chipotle is hiring!
The restaurant chain is hosting a hiring day Oct. 26 with plans to hiring 500 employees across Michigan including general managers, service managers, kitchen managers and crew members.
Those interested in applying can visit ChipotleHiringEvents.com to book a 15-minute interview timeslot.
Chipotle employees benefits, include:
- A quarterly crew bonus that gives restaurant employees the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year
- Access to a free college education through Chipotle’s debt-free degree program
- Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families
- Free Chipotle meals during shifts
- Flexible schedules, holiday closures and PTO
- Opportunities for growth and development
Chipotle is taking extra precautions to ensure all are kept safe during this process, including:
- Regulating the number of candidates per timeslot to control the flow of people, and creating a monitored “waiting area”
- Blocking off sections of the restaurants for interviews, with sanitization in between
- Providing the option for an outside patio or curbside car interview, based on the candidate’s preference and comfort
- Mandatory masks the entire time (including interview)
