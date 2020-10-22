(CBS DETROIT) – Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Michigan Thursday for a campaign rally.
The visit comes less than two weeks before Election Day and before the second presidential debate scheduled for Thursday night.
The rally will be held in Waterford Township at 12:30 p.m.
This week Michigan has seen Ivanka Trump in Kent County on Monday. Eric Trump was also in Ingham and Washtenaw counties on Tuesday.
Pence last visited Michigan for a campaign rally in Grand Rapids.
