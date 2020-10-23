CBS Detroit – After a rally, last Saturday that saw thousands of supporters show up around Muskegon County Airport, Trump is now pushing to win more supporters at what is titled a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” next Tuesday. The Trump rally is being held at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing at 2 pm according to the President’s campaign website. Doors are scheduled to open at 11 am.

This Lansing stop will be Trump’s third visit to Michigan, and right in the backyard of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has traded political blows with Trump over COVID-19 and the recent plot to kidnap her. According to WOOD-TV, a poll by EPIC-MRA released on Friday has Biden currently winning in Michigan 48% to 39%, with 8% undecided. Michigan is a key battle ground state for Trump, as he carried it by a small margin in the last election by less than 10,000 votes. The poll surveyed 600 people from Oct 15 and Oct. 19. Of those polled 29% viewed themselves as moderates, and 24% were liberal. With 46% saying that they were Democrats, 41% Republicans, and 11% indicating independent, otherwise, undecided, or declining to answer.

However, even as the New York Times noted, the polls in the 2016 election were so off in Michigan they missed the Michigan primary and general election. As the New York Times noted, last time Hillary Clinton ignored Michigan, which Biden’s campaign isn’t making the same mistake. Already making several stops to Michigan on the campaign trail.

The planned rally in Lansing next Tuesday comes one week before the election, as Trump pushes to win support here in the Great Lakes State.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from the Detroit Free Press & WOOD-TV contributed to this report.