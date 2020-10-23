CBS Detroit – Fall enrollment is down slightly at the University of Michigan, but not as bad as one might think with 2020 being the year of the pandemic. According to The Detroit News, the university announced Friday enrollment is down 183 students or 0.5%. Meanwhile, undergraduate numbers are up slightly by 37 students. The pandemic has hit UofM hard with huge losses in its many campuses and health system.

Last fall overall enrollment was 48,090 but this semester enrollment is at 47,907… a difference of 183 students. International student enrollments have decreased by 10%. For undergrads, right now there is 31,266 enrolled, up from 31,329 last year. The freshman class is sitting at 6,879 enrolled students. Up 49 students from last year.

When COVID-19 hit, schools and universities across Michigan were forced to close, and policies on reopening and how classes would take place at one point seemed to be changing daily. As many schools opted for online classes and lectures whenever feasibly possible. For the University of Michigan, which has a large number of international students in undergrad and post-graduate schools, UofM confirms COVID-19 has had a large effect. According to the Detroit News, of the 11,941 international students who were offered admission to study, only 28% of those approved applicants actually enrolled.

According to Erica Sanders, UofM’s director of undergraduate admission told The Detroit News “What we’re seeing is that many students are choosing to go to school closer to home, which is totally understandable,”. She added, “The pandemic and some of the economic hardships that families are facing because of it have been huge factors in students’ decisions this year.”

