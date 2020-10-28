(CBS DETROIT)– Like many schools in the area, Detroit Enterprise Academy on the city’s eastside, decided to go virtual this school year.

Given the challenges this “new norm” may create, the school wants the kids to continue succeeding and stay afloat. So today they gave out backpacks and school supplies to all 790 students.

“We just wanted to make sure our kids had everything they needed in order to continue their education at home right now.” Said Emily Gagnon, Principal at Detroit Enterprise Academy.

The staff didn’t want this to be a typical backpack giveaway, so they created an entire event around today, that included family photos, apple cider and donuts, and the chance for the kiddies to see their favorite teachers, in-person.

“The kids are excited; the teachers are elated to meet their students.”

Although Emily and her staff says it was hard to keep a distance. The students had to remain in their cars.

Founders Brewing Company in Detroit made a generous donation towards the backpacks, which Emily says includes…

“A mouse and a pair of headphones, in various grade levels we’ll have different books that they’ll be receiving.”

And In the spirit of Halloween the students also received pumpkins and goodie bags.

“Just the looks on our kids faces makes everything worth it.”

