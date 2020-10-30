(CBS DETROIT) – A Wayne County judge is ordering Detroit to halt the sale of the former State Fairgrounds to Amazon.
The order stops the sale of roughly 138 acres to the e-commerce giant for 14 days.
A lawsuit filed by the state fairgrounds development coalition claim the property is being under sold and Detroit residents should be protected from any environmental hazards from the construction.
