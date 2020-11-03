(CBS DETROIT) – On Monday, the state reported new coronavirus outbreaks in 45 schools across Michigan.
On Monday, the data released by state health officials shows majority of the outbreaks are two to four cases.
According to health officials, four Wayne County schools and three Macomb County schools both have students and staff who tested positive.
On Tuesday, Michigan reported 3,106 new Covid-19 cases and 43 deaths.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes 17 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
That brings the state total of Covid-19 cases to 187,995 and 7,400 deaths Tuesday.
For more information on outbreaks in the state, visit here.
