Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Election 2020 came and went but not without controversy as pollster Ed Sarpolus and Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement David Dulio discuss on “Michigan Matters” airing 11:30 a.m. Sunday on CBS 62.
Sarpolus and Dulio appear with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about the Presidential race, U.S. Senate Race and various contests across the Metro region.
The state enjoyed a record turnout with over three million voting via mail and in person ahead of Nov. 3. They talked about how voting will likely change in upcoming elections as a result.
Then Mark Burton, CEO of Michigan Economic Development Corp., who oversees the business promoting arm of state government include the Pure Michigan campaign, appears with Cain to discuss how things are going amid pandemic conditions.
And Claude Molinari, General Manager of TCF Center, appears with Cain to discuss times at the huge convention center and his upcoming move to a new role as he takes over as CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau job in January.
