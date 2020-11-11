  • WWJ-TVOn Air

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) —  Grand Valley State University is guaranteeing admission to high school graduates who first serve at least two years in the U.S. military.
GVSU calls it the “veterans promise.”
“Some veterans face unique challenges transitioning to civilian life,” GVSU President Philomena Mantella said. “Offering guaranteed admission to 2021 Michigan high school graduates to attend GVSU eliminates the worry about being accepted to college.”
Mantella announced the policy Wednesday, Veterans Day.
GVSU said it expects students to maintain solid academic performance through their senior year in high school, but grades are not the main factor in admission.
“We are confident that the skills, discipline, and motivation you gain in the military will prepare you well for a successful Grand Valley education,” the university said on its website.

