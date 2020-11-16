Comments
(CBS Detroit) – For the first time, “Operation Santa” by the USPS is now nationwide.
This comes as the holiday initiative moves online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Needy children and families are asked to mail their letters to Santa’s Post Office Address.
The letter will be uploaded on the website for adoption.
Visit USPSOperationSanta.com for more information.
