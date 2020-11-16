CBS Detroit – It’s come to a point when the last thing people want to hear again is phrases like “unprecedented” or “uncertain” when describing 2020. With closures, reopenings, and now more closures just released from Governor Whitmer, one event in the Metro-Detroit area intends to put some holiday cheer with families looking for something to do outside.

Wayne County Lightfest intends to impart some Christmas holiday cheer to families all over the area. The grand opening of the event will take place at Merriman Hollow Park at 7651 Merriman Road in Westland on Wednesday, November 25th starting from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Families on that evening only can cruise the 4.5-mile holiday light spectacle from their cars.

For the rest of the season, Wayne County Lightfest will be open through December 31st and closed on Christmas December 25th. Wednesday thru Friday hours will be 7 pm to 10 pm and 6 pm to 10 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be a $5 cash admission for cars, $20 for commercial vans, RVs, and limousines, Minibuses with 20 passengers are $25 cash, and Buses with 40 or passengers will be $50 cash. Masks are being mandated at the ticket booth. People are to stay in their cars while riding through the displays.

The entrance is 7651 M. Merriman Road in Westland, between Ann Arbor Trail and Warren Avenue. Due to the Lightfest construction, Hine Drive will be closed to traffic from Ann Arbor Trail to Outer Drive starting at 6 pm until 11 pm on Wednesday, November 18th through Friday the 20th. On Saturdays and Sundays, Hines Park Drive will be closed from 5 pm to 11 pm to through traffic.

This year there will be new displays, as well as 45 other animated themed displays. Due to Coronavirus, the Santa Shelter, Toy Night Tuesdays, Lightfest run, and Bike Through the Lights events will not take place. Among the new events for 2020, is a Virtual Reindeer Run, Walk, or Roll event. People can participate in their virtual event anytime during December. Whether running, walking, or biking, anywhere except through Hines Park to keep people safe.

