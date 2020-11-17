(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Attorney General is pushing back against a Republican lead subpoena against the State’s Bureau of Elections.
In a statement, Attorney General Dana Nessel says, “Michigan’s elections have been fair and transparent. It is time to set the politics aside.”
Nessel says at least 1,100 documents by the bureau have been released amid certifying election results.
