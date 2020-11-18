(CBS DETROIT) – Ford Motor Company has revealed its plan to build a Detroit campus in the Corktown neighborhood.
The project is a part of an ongoing plan to restore the Michigan Central depot.
Construction for the surrounding area is underway with a $740 million fund.
Ford says it plans on completing the campus by 2022.
