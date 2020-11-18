  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Campus, Corktown, detroit, Ford, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Ford Motor Company has revealed its plan to build a Detroit campus in the Corktown neighborhood.

The project is a part of an ongoing plan to restore the Michigan Central depot.

Construction for the surrounding area is underway with a $740 million fund.

Ford says it plans on completing the campus by 2022.

