(CBS DETROIT)– The student parking lot empty at high schools in the State today as those in grades 9 thru 12 move to a temporary virtual learning platform. But as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge, a majority of educators, are concerned about any in person options.
“Yes this three week pause for sure, but for all, pre-k through higher ed and then we’ll reassess and see what happens.” Said, Paula Herbart, President of The Michigan Education Association
A recent statewide survey conducted by the Michigan Education Association of more than 4,700 educators, shows that over 80% are concerned about a full return to in-person learning. Herbart says educators are on the front lines and should have a voice in deciding whether or not to be in person.
“Whether they’re custodial, maintenance, bus drivers, para educators or our classroom teachers. We are noticing the rise, students are coming and talking about issues and they’re concerned.”
Herbart says educators are also concerned about the ability to follow the state’s health department social distancing requirements within the schools. She says teachers want to be back in the class rooms, but until cases drop dramatically that should not be an option, and says the community can do their part to help.
“One of the things I always says is I’m wearing a mask so our teachers and students can get back into school.”