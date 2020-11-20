Comments
(CBS Detroit) – General Motors says it expects the price of its electric vehicles to be the same as gas-powered cars within five years.
Thanks to a pending breakthrough in battery chemistry it’s working on 30 new electric vehicles and hopes a small SUV will cost under $30,000.
GM anticipates new batteries will be able to run for up to 450-miles on a single charge.
