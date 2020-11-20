  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:electric cars, GM

(CBS Detroit) – General Motors says it expects the price of its electric vehicles to be the same as gas-powered cars within five years.

Thanks to a pending breakthrough in battery chemistry it’s working on 30 new electric vehicles and hopes a small SUV will cost under $30,000.

GM anticipates new batteries will be able to run for up to 450-miles on a single charge.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Matt Christopherson

Comments

Leave a Reply