(CBS DETROIT)– Parkway Foods on East Jefferson like grocery stores across the city was packed with last minute Thanksgiving Day shoppers Wednesday. Among the crowd was Harry Todd, no he didn’t come to shop, but he was on a mission.

“I’m going to pay for a percentage of your groceries.” Todd tells one shopper.

Todd decided to spend the day before Thanksgiving to be a blessing to others. So he along with members of his organization The Jive Turkeys randomly choose 45 unsuspecting shoppers and paid a portion of their bill.

“Pleased to be able to give up, not give back” Said Todd

Among the shoppers was LaShawn Smith, a hotel worker that said things have been really tough during the pandemic, and this blessing was right on time.

“This a blessing within itself because food so high I didn’t think I was going to get everything I needed.”

After seeing a family struggle to pay their grocery bill and stepping in to help a couple of years ago, Todd wanted to continue helping those in need. So he started the organization, The Jive Turkeys, who goes out every Thanksgiving to feed families in need.

“We’ve grown from 40 families in 2018, 110 in 2019 and 225 in 2020.” Said Todd

He says today is just an extension of being a blessing to others.