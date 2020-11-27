Whitmer Says She Has Authority To Order New Stay-Home Order in MichiganGov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she has the authority to issue a second stay-at-home order to curb the spiking coronavirus if necessary and called a comment by an adviser to President Donald Trump urging people to "rise up" against Michigan's latest restrictions "incredibly reckless."

Michigan Reports 4,273 New Covid-19 Cases, 73 Deaths WednesdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,273 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 73 deaths Wednesday.

State Rep and Volunteers Deliver Thanksgiving Meals To Families In NeedState Rep Jewell Jones of Inkster and Volunteers hand delivered home cooked meals to those in need on Thanksgiving.

AT&T Providing Wi-Fi Access For K-12 StudentsAT&T is chipping in $10 million to help provide K-12 students free Wi-Fi access. Here's everything you need to know.

More Retailers Are Closed On Thanksgiving This YearThe pandemic has transformed the holiday shopping season. Another major difference this year: People planning to shop on Thanksgiving will have fewer options than they have had in the past.

Detroit City Council Rejects Mayor's Plan For Over Assessed Home OwnersA resolution intended to compensate over-assessed home-owners was shot down by Detroit City Council.