(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a shooting on the Southfield Freeway.
It happened on Nov. 29 on Southfield Freeway near I-96 after a traffic crash.
Devon Maurice Todd, 29, has been charged on a 30-count felony warrant including:
- 4 counts assault with intent to murder
- 1 count discharge firearm from vehicle
- 4 counts assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder
- 2 counts felon in possession of firearm
- 4 counts felonious assault
- 15 counts felony firearm
Todd was arraigned Wednesday and given a $250,000 bond.
He is expected to be back in court on Dec. 8.
UPDATE: The suspect in the freeway shooting that occurred on 11/29 on M-39 near I-96 after a traffic crash was charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. pic.twitter.com/4poVJdrrkT
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 3, 2020
Devon Maurice Todd, 29 year old male from Detroit, was arraigned on 12/2 in the 36th District Court. He was given a $250,000 bond with his next court date on 12/8/20 and exam 12/15/20. Pends future court proceedings.
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 3, 2020
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan Couple Married For 47 Years Die Of COVID-19 Within A Minute Of One Another
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Judge Rejects To Block Ban On Michigan Indoor Dining
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.