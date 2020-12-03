  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a shooting on the Southfield Freeway.

It happened on Nov. 29 on Southfield Freeway near I-96 after a traffic crash.

Devon Maurice Todd, 29, has been charged on a 30-count felony warrant including:

  • 4 counts assault with intent to murder
  • 1 count discharge firearm from vehicle
  • 4 counts assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder
  • 2 counts felon in possession of firearm
  • 4 counts felonious assault
  • 15 counts felony firearm

Todd was arraigned Wednesday and given a $250,000 bond.

He is expected to be back in court on Dec. 8.

