(CBS DETROIT) – At least 12 team members on the University of Michigan Football team have tested positive for COVID-19.
This comes after the team canceled its game against the University of Maryland Saturday, Dec. 5.
The school has yet to confirm how many students, staff and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19.
Next week the Wolverines are scheduled to play against rival Ohio State but the game could be in jeopardy.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Whitmer May Extend Partial Shutdown Of Schools, Businesses
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Judge Rejects To Block Ban On Michigan Indoor Dining
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.