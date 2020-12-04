  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – A 22-year-old man is stable after a Detroit shooting.

It happened Thursday at 7:15 p.m. in the area of Puritan and Pinehurst.

Police say it’s alleged the 22-year-old man was driving when he heard shots and felt pain.

He was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

