(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Federal Judge dismissed an election fraud lawsuit filed by an attorney in support of President Donald Trump.
U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker ruled the lawsuit contained “theories, conjecture, and speculation.”
Justice Parker also went on to say the “people of Michigan have spoken.”
This comes after a series of judges have dismissed election fraud lawsuits in the state.
MORE FOR CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FOR CBS DETROIT: Whitmer Says She Has Authority To Order New Stay-Home Order in Michigan
MORE FOR CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: Are Politicians Finally Ready To Make A Deal?
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.