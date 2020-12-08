As of Tuesday afternoon the state of Michigan exceeded ten thousand deaths due to COVID-19. In that number is 33 year old Erika Bacerra. Her brother Michael Avilez was very emotional during an interview with KCAL/KCBS.

“Towards the last moments she was tearing I know she heard us.”

Avilez dealing with an unimaginable grief. A virus that has affected all of us in some way, has now devastated his family. He describes a scary conversation between Erika and their mother.

“She was like mom I don’t feel good, I don’t feel like myself it’s hard to breathe.”

Erika was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early November, and she was 8 months pregnant. She would soon be admitted to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit where Avilez says her condition worsened.

“The weekend came along the doctor saw that she wasn’t getting any better.”

As her health continued to decline, doctors were forced to put Erica on a ventilator. Prior to doing so her labor was induced, and she gave birth to a healthy baby boy on November 15th.

“She had a normal labor, she gave birth to her son, but didn’t get to hold him, because right after she gave birth that’s when they put the tube in.” Said Avilez

Avilez and his family flew in from California to be near Erika, he says weeks went by and his sister never recovered. Last Friday December 3rd the family was forced to say goodbye.

“We prayed for her we talked to her we comforted her to the last moments.”

The family will now plan a memorial for Erika in her native Southern California. A gofundme that was set up to help Erika’s husband Juan, who is now forced to raise a one year old and new born all alone, has raised over $70,000, exceeding its $10,000 goal. A testament of just how loved Erika was says Avilez.

“All my sister wanted was the best for everybody.”

