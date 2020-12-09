Bureau Of Elections Plans Most Comprehensive Post-Election Audits In Michigan's HistoryThe statewide audit will be paired with audits in more than 200 jurisdictions.

Michigan Will Borrow $600M For Flint Water SettlementMichigan lawmakers on Wednesday planned to begin swiftly passing a plan to borrow $600 million to fund the state's proposed settlement with the residents of Flint, who sued after their municipal water supply was contaminated with elevated levels of lead for 18 months.

Detroit Police: Woman Injured In Firebombing On City's West SideA woman was taken to a local hospital after a firebombing overnight, according to Detroit Police.

USPS Extending Hours This Weekend At Detroit-Area Locations For Holiday ShoppersThe United States Postal Service is adjusting its hours to accommodate holiday shoppers in the Detroit area this weekend. Here's everything you need to know.

Police: 3 Suspects On The Loose After Shots Fired During Farmington Hills Home InvasionFarmington Hills Police are searching for three men that broke into an apartment and stole several guns.

More Than 30 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan SchoolsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in more than 30 Michigan schools.