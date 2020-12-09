(CBS DETROIT)– U of M and Ohio State, the biggest rivalry in college football game not happening this Saturday due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Wolverine program. With one more possible game left in the schedule , officials now focused on the team passing COVID-19 protocols.

“We’ll get through the next few days and continue to monitor the situation with COVID on our team and quarantines and all the things and all the things that we’re dealing with now. Said Warde Manuel U-M Donald R Shepherd Director of Athletics

During a virtual press conference Tuesday Manuel also said, the most important thing is the health of those in his program.

“We started this back in March with the goal to put the health and safety of our student-athletics, our coaches our staff as the first priority”

It was speculated during Tuesday’s press conference that big ten officials would possibly allow Ohio State to play in a championship game, although they only played 5 of the 6 required games. Today the big ten changed that rule, allowing Ohio State to play in a championship game. Something Manuel agrees with.

“I don’t believe that anybody, Ohio State or any other team should just be punished because of the decisions we made.”

If COVID-19 protocols are reached by U of M, their next and final game will be December 18th

