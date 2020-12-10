(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a video Thursday on the update of the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County.
The video explains the benefits of the new diverging diamond interchanges being built at 14 Mile and Big Beaver roads. MDOT says the interchanges improve driver safety by eliminating conflict points, such as turning in front of oncoming traffic.
The video also shows a 4-mile-long drainage tunnel which is being built 100 feet below the northbound service drive from just north of Meyers Avenue to just north of 12 Mile Road.
Once completed, the drainage tunnel will collect rainwater from the freeway and surface street structures through drainage shafts and it will store and strategically discharge the collected water into the county drain located near 12 Mile Road. This will prevent freeway and local community flooding issues during heavy rain events.
