(CBS DETROIT) – Protective barriers are being installed in 185 Detroit buses next to the driver’s seat.
The city says this is in an effort to protect employees and passengers from spreading the coronavirus.
A total of 288 barriers are expected to be completed by early next year.
Back in June the drivers’ union negotiated to enforce more protection for drivers after several employees got sick or even died.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police: D’Wanna Wiggins, Mother of Missing Child D’Wan Sims, Passes Away
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: Plan Should ‘Give As Generous Aid To Local Governments As Possible,’ Economist Says
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.