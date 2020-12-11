EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) — Michigan State University is requiring students who will be on any campus property this next semester to get a flu vaccine.
In a letter to the MSU community on Thursday, MSU President Samuel Stanley announced students will be required to have a flu vaccine if living on campus or visiting any MSU property.
Before students return to campus in January they will be required to verify they received the vaccine.
MSU has moved undergrad classes to a remote format but a small number of students are allowed to live on campus.
Staff and students living off-campus are strongly urged to get a flu shot as well.
