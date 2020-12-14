  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:AMC Theatres, investment, mudrick capital management, pandemic

(CBS DETROIT) – AMC Theatres got a lifeline amid its financial struggles due to the pandemic.

The largest theater chain in the U.S. says Mudrick Capital Management agreed to invest $100 million into the company.

AMC is currently only operating about 400 of its roughly 600 locations with limited hours and seating.

