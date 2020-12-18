(CBS Detroit) — The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally!
Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Just how close will these planets come?
Saturn and Jupiter pass each other every twenty years, but this time is special.
The two planets will be visually less than one-tenth of a degree apart. The last time these planets were this close was about 400 years ago, but since it occurred during the day, it wasn’t seen. The last time this phenomenon was seen was 800 years ago! So, we’re in for a treat on Monday night. The best time to view the night sky will be just after sunset Monday, December 21st. Be sure to look to the southwest and don’t worry about a telescope. You will be able to see it just fine without one.
