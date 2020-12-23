(CBS DETROIT) – Dozens of cars lined the parking lot of Detroit Leadership Academy Wednesday as people patiently waited for the most essential item of life food.

“More people are now experiencing hardships than typical so gleaners just wants everybody to know that we’re out here providing for individuals and families who are experiencing hardships and are in need of food and groceries,” T. J. Robinson, Gleaners Community Food Bank, field supervisor.

As Christmas is only two days away having something to eat is at the top of the wish-list for many metro-Detroit families.

“Whether it’s you know groceries for their children or just to get through the week or it maybe for the holidays there’s a lot of people really experiencing these types of situations now more than ever,” Robinson.

It’s a demand that Gleaners Community Good Bank is committed to and they’re working to fulfill that need to thousands of families every week in southeastern Michigan.

“Some of our sites we do upwards of 500 households or more, so there is indeed a need in the communities for this type of project,” said Robinson.

Over 40 pounds of fresh, frozen and dry goods are provided to families at emergency food distribution sites to make sure no one goes hungry for the holidays and throughout the year.

“We know what we’re doing and what we’re providing to the community and that really you know lifts our spirits and helps us you know understand the community and where we’re at together as one,” said Robinson.

For distribution times and locations, visit GCFB.org.

