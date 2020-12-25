Comments
(CBS Detroit) – A Christmas tragedy Thursday morning leaves two children dead in a house fire on the city’s east side.
Fire officials says a four and six year old boy were found dead inside the home.
Firefighters were dispatched to the house around 8:45 Thursday morning on Helen Street.
Officials says a woman in her 30’s jumped from a two story window with a 3-year-old girl in her arms.
Two other children are hospitalized with severe injuries.
Foul play is not suspected.
