By Matt Christopherson
(CBS Detroit) – A Christmas tragedy Thursday morning leaves two children dead in a house fire on the city’s east side.

Fire officials says a four and six year old boy were found dead inside the home.

Firefighters were dispatched to the house around 8:45 Thursday morning on Helen Street.

Officials says a woman in her 30’s jumped from a two story window with a 3-year-old girl in her arms.

Two other children are hospitalized with severe injuries.

Foul play is not suspected.

