(CBS DETROIT) – Metro-Detroit community organizations are stepping in to help families hit hard by the pandemic.

But those providing services are being stretch due to the overwhelming need largely caused by unemployment.

We 3 Queens Community Outreach is one of the groups providing resources to people out of work.

“A lot of people will be thousands and thousands of dollars behind in DTE, and water and it’s just a sad thing that we can’t help them more,” said Anne Lynn, We 3 Queens Community Outreach co-founder.

But more help is on the way from the White House through an extended emergency relief package but PUA, PUC and PEUC payments will be cut short and delayed.

“Those were the old $600 payments only this time around it’s going to be $300 dollars per week for those who are eligible for payment for the week. So, everyone will get $300 additional on to their payments for each week paid biweekly by the state,” said Stephanie Glidden, Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency chief of staff.

It’s unknown when those payments will be disbursed but state officials expect to learn more by the end of the week.

“So what we have to do is wait for USDOL, our regulatory to provide us with instructions on how to interpret the law and how to program the law into our systems,” said Glidden.

Ladonna Hicks says the setback is a strain on her household since she’s unemployed and taking care of her mother battling stage-four lung cancer.

“When I was getting $1,700 every two weeks you know I could keep up with my bills. Now that they cut me off my bills are getting behind. Now they’re talking about $300. What is that? That’s nothing. I think they should renegotiate that because it’s a lot of us out here that’s not working. I can’t go back to work right now because I’m afraid of catching the COVID and bringing it home and giving it to my mom,” said Hicks.

State unemployment benefits is not affected by the changes. Those funds will continue to be deposited on schedule.

