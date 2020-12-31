(CBS DETROIT) – Walled Lake Police are investigating after a dispute left one man dead and other hospitalized, WWJ reports.
Authorities say it happened Wednesday night when the two men, who were roommates, got into an argument.
According to WWJ, a 50-year-old man was sliced deeply across the throat and died from his injuries. The other man was taken to a local hospital and was reportedly bleeding from his neck. His condition was unknown early Wednesday afternoon.
It is still unclear what the men may have been fighting about and this incident remains under investigation.
