(CBS DETROIT) – Crime scene investigators from the Michigan State Police and Detroit Police Department were seen canvassing Camden Street near Harrell Tuesday after a woman was found shot dead.

And now police are not only looking for the suspect, but they’re also working to find out the victim’s identity.

Police say an unknown female’s body was discovered Monday afternoon around 4 p.m.

Investigators returned to the scene the following day to do a canine search in the area where the woman was found.

Police say the victim appears to be in her mid-20s but further details on her identity are still in question.

Detectives on scene were focused on the case and was not available for interviews but I was told they are still collecting evidence and the matter is currently in the preliminary stages.

A nearby resident is told CW50, the sounds of the gunfire caught his attention because his street is usually peaceful and non-violent.

“Well, I was walking down the street and I heard about nine shots yesterday coming down the street right there. Like I say, it’s very rare around here now that you see the police around here or anything going down because people round here finally done got together and we done started taking care of this neighborhood. things just done changed. The love for people and the respect for people is gone,” said Karl Riggins.

If you know anything about this homicide investigation you are encouraged to call Detroit Police or you can leave an anonymous tip at 800-SPEAK-UP.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.